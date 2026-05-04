Counting of votes for Nagaland's Koridang assembly bypoll begins

Counting of votes for the bypoll to the Koridang assembly constituency in Mokokchung district of Nagaland began on Monday at 8 am, amid tight security.

Officials said the process started at the deputy commissioner's office.

Elaborate security measures, including multi-layer deployment of personnel and CCTV surveillance, have been put in place, keeping in view earlier incidents of poll-related violence.

The bypoll, necessitated by the demise of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen in November last year, witnessed a strong voter turnout of 82.21 per cent on April 9, with 18,400 of the 22,382 electors exercising their franchise across 30 polling stations.

Six candidates are in the fray for the seat, including BJP nominee Daochier I Imchen, who is also the consensus candidate of Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA) government led by Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), Congress candidate T Chalukumba Ao, NPP's I Abenjang, and Independents Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang, and Toshikaba.

(With inputs from PTI)