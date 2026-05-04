Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren takes jibe at TMC, says 'time up'

Former Jharkhand chief minister launched a scathing attack on TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, stating that the countdown has begun for the end of those who acquired power depending on Bangladeshi infiltrators and appeasement politics.

EC counting data is showing that the BJP is leading in the majority of the constituencies in West Bengal, which the TMC, headed by Mamata Banerjee, has been ruling since 2011.

Soren, who left the JMM and embraced the saffron party ahead of the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, said now Bengal will tread on the path of development.

"Once upon a time, on the shores of the Arabian Sea, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji had said, 'The darkness will lift, the sun will rise, the lotus will bloom.' Today, from the Arabian Sea in the west to Ganga Sagar in the east, the BJP now rules the roost," Soren said in a post on X.