Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren takes jibe at TMC, says 'time up'

Former Jharkhand chief minister launched a scathing attack on TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, stating that the countdown has begun for the end of those who acquired power depending on Bangladeshi infiltrators and appeasement politics.
EC counting data is showing that the BJP is leading in the majority of the constituencies in West Bengal, which the TMC, headed by Mamata Banerjee, has been ruling since 2011.
Soren, who left the JMM and embraced the saffron party ahead of the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, said now Bengal will tread on the path of development.
"Once upon a time, on the shores of the Arabian Sea, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji had said, 'The darkness will lift, the sun will rise, the lotus will bloom.' Today, from the Arabian Sea in the west to Ganga Sagar in the east, the BJP now rules the roost," Soren said in a post on X.
"The public support being received by the BJP, which has formed governments three times at the Centre on the issue of good governance and in most states, is unprecedented", he asserted.
"The countdown has begun for those who have seized power on the strength of Bangladeshi infiltrators and appeasement," Soren said.
The former CM said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bengal will now tread the path of development and good governance.
"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of the entire country, including West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu," Soren said.
The Election Commission has shown that till 2 pm, the BJP is leading 193 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, while the TMC is ahead in 93 seats.
Counting for 293 constituencies is underway, as the EC announced fresh polling in one seat following electoral malpractices during the April 29 voting.
With inputs from PTI