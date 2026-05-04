West Bengal election results 2026: BJP surges past majority as TMC loses edge

With more than four hours into vote counting, the BJP-led NDA has crossed the majority mark of 148 seats in West Bengal, securing a lead in over 180 seats.

The incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) was restricted to 109 seats, while the CPI(M) led in just one seat.

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was initially trailing in her Bhabanipur turf, regained the lead over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by 898 votes after the third round of counting.

However, several TMC leaders, including ministers Udayan Guha and Sashi Panja, were trailing, initial trends showed.

In Cooch Behar district's Dinhata, minister Udayan Guha was trailing by 6,259 votes against BJP's Ajay Ray after four of the 24 rounds of counting.

In Kolkata's Shyampukur, minister Sashi Panja was trailing BJP's Purnima Chakraborty by 934 votes after two rounds of counting, with another 19 rounds left.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir was leading in the Nowda seat in Murshidabad district over his nearest TMC rival after the first round of counting, according to the Election Commission.

Kabir was leading by a margin of 2,890 votes over TMC's Sahina Momtaz Khan after the first round of counting.