Can an outgoing Chief Minister refuse to step down after losing an election: Explained

Once election results show that the incumbent no longer has majority support, constitutional convention requires them to resign.

This is not merely symbolic, but it stems from the democratic idea that executive authority flows from the elected legislature. If a Chief Minister refuses to step down voluntarily, the Governor has the authority to intervene. Under Article 164 of the Constitution of India, ministers hold office “during the pleasure of the Governor.” In practice, this means that if the Chief Minister clearly lacks majority support, the Governor can take the call. The Governor may then invite the leader of the majority party or coalition to form a new government or ask a claimant to prove their majority through a floor test in the Assembly.

Article 164 says: “The Chief Minister shall be appointed by the Governor and the other Ministers shall be appointed by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister, and the Ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor.”

Another relevant provision is Article 172 of the Constitution of India, which sets the five-year term of a Legislative Assembly unless dissolved earlier. While this defines the lifespan of the Assembly, it does not protect a Chief Minister who has lost majority support within that period. In the West Bengal scenario, since it is evident that the ruling party no longer commands a majority, the constitutional process shifts to the Governor to ensure continuity of governance in the state.