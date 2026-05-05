JMM terms West Bengal Elections not only unconstitutional, but illegal

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has termed the West Bengal Elections 'unconstitutional' and 'illegal'.
Talking to the media persons at JMM headquarters in Ranchi ahead of the final results of West Bengal Elections on Monday, party General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said that this is for the first time that genuine voters were denied their voting rights.
“Voting in West Bengal is illegal as the matter is still pending in Judicial tribunal as many of the voters have not been verified in West Bengal. The Election commission of India has conducted an unconstitutional and illegal voting in West Bengal,” said Bhattacharya.
He alleged that the entire voting process is invalid, claiming that over 29 lakh voters have been referred to the tribunal and asked to cast their votes in the next election instead, he added.
Bhattacharya further added that, let the final results of come, you will find different of these 29 lakh votes between the BJP and TMC.
Terming the voting in West Bengal "a mockery and loot of democracy," Bhattacharya said that the BJP captured West Bengal Assembly forcefully with military power, rather than capturing it with people-power.
“This is a very serious matter that the voting in West Bengal is not only unconstitutional, rather it is illegal,” said Bhattacharya.
He said, “I don’t know what till the final result, but the efforts which is being tried to bring, will definitely decide that whether the constitutional of India will survive of not.”
Notably, JMM and Chief Minister Hemant Soren had supported TMC in West Bengal and had campaigned in favour of Mamta Banerjee during the Assembly polls.