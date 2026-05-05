PM Modi condemns attack on UAE's Fujairah, calls for dialogue and diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on the UAE port city of Fujairah that left three Indian nationals injured.

Modi's reaction came a day after the Indians were injured after drone strikes caused a fire at a major oil industry zone in Fujairah.

The UAE had accused Iran of carrying out the strike.

"Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable," Modi said on social media.

"India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

The prime minister also asserted that ensuring "safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security."

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable".

The attack on Fujairah city came as the ceasefire between the US and Iran came under strain in the Strait of Hormuz.