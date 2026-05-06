BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'unfit leader', claims INDIA bloc on verge of collapse under his leadership

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him an “unfit leader” and claiming the opposition INDIA bloc is on the verge of disintegration under his leadership.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the alliance is facing an internal collapse and predicted it would break apart within weeks. “Rahul Gandhi, you are an unfit leader, and because of this, your entire party is deteriorating today and breaking apart. Wait for just a few weeks, the ‘INDI’ alliance will be destroyed. We have information from sources that it is going to break apart. The blame for this will fall on Rahul Gandhi’s head,” he told reporters.
The remarks came after Gandhi alleged “vote theft” in elections in a post on X, claiming that a significant number of BJP MPs had won through irregularities. “It’s not hard to identify them -- should we call them ‘infiltrators’ in BJP’s own language? And Haryana? There, the entire government is ‘infiltrator’,” Gandhi wrote.. Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments. Their real fear is the truth.”
Responding, Patra accused Gandhi of insulting the mandate given by voters, particularly in Haryana. “Rahul Gandhi today posted that not only are votes being stolen and seats being stolen, but now the entire government has been stolen. Is this a government or one of your brother-in-law’s land parcels that can be stolen? A thief sees everyone else as a thief,” he said.
He also objected to Gandhi’s remarks describing the Haryana government as “infiltrators.” “The people have voted, and it is a BJP government. The MLAs are elected by the people, and the chief minister is chosen by the people. How is it right to call them infiltrators?” he asked. Patra further alleged that Gandhi’s leadership has weakened both the Congress and the broader opposition alliance. He also targetted leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, accusing them of uniting only after electoral setbacks. “When they have to unite to fight elections, they do not come together… But after losing, they have all united. This is the height of frustration,” he said. Escalating his attack, Patra accused Gandhi of being “disconnected” from electoral politics and alleged that he frequently travels abroad during crucial political moments.