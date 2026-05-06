'Should we call them ghuspethiya?': Rahul Gandhi alleges every sixth BJP MP won through 'vote chori'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that one in every six BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha had won through “vote chori” and questioned whether they should be called “ghuspethiya”, using the BJP’s own terminology.

Gandhi also claimed that the BJP would not be able to win even 140 seats today in the Lok Sabha if fair elections are held.

"Through vote theft, sometimes individual seats are stolen, and at other times, an entire government.

Of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP secured seat through vote chori," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.

"They are not hard to identify - should we, in the BJP's own parlance, label them 'ghuspethiya'? And what of Haryana? There, the entire government itself is an 'ghuspethiya'. The very institutions they keep in their pockets - the ones they manipulate to distort voter lists and the electoral process - are themselves 'remote-controlled'," Gandhi said, in a scathing attack on the BJP.

"Their real fear is the truth. For if fair elections were to be held, they would not be able to win even 140 seats today," he said.