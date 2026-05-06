Explosion reported near Army cantonment area in Amritsar hours after Jalandhar blast

Two back-to-back explosions near security installations rattled Punjab on Tuesday night, sparking panic and prompting opposition parties to condemn the incidents as attempts to “destabilise” the state.

The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast occurred at around 11 pm in near the army cantonment in Amritsar.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

An investigation into both the incidents is underway.

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Mir Qasim stated that police received reports of a loud sound at around 11 pm on a road in Khasa.

"Our teams arrived on the scene immediately," he said.

Preliminary inspections indicated that someone had thrown an explosive device towards the boundary wall, leading to the explosion, according to the SSP.

Police mentioned that a piece of a tin sheet covering the boundary wall had fallen as a result of the blast.

Following the explosion, a team of forensic and bomb disposal squad visited the site to collect samples.

Amritsar Rural Superintendent of Police Aditya S Warrier, who also visited the scene, confirmed that further investigations are ongoing.

Police added that a team of army officials also assessed the situation, after which the area was cordoned off.