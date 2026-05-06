SC cancels bail for Haldwani riot accused, orders surrender within two weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Uttarakhand High Court's order of granting default bail to 2024 Haldwani riots accused persons and ordered the accused duo to surrender before the trial Court within a period of two weeks failing which the trial Court shall take stringent measures to take them into custody.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, presided by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, after hearing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State of Uttarakhand, passed the order on May 4.

"It is absolutely unreasonable of the High Court to have made observations on the investigation and had in fact made factually incorrect statements regarding recording statements by the investigating agency. Importantly, without a doubt, the investigation was proceeded with utmost expediency in a case presented grave challenges to the investigation agency, considering the magnitude of the crime and the large number of accused and witnesses," the apex court said in its order.

The Uttarakhand State had moved the apex court challenging the grant of default bail to two prime accused, Javed Siddiqui and Arshad Ayub, granted by a Division Bench of the Nainital High Court in the 2024 Haldwani riots case.

The top court found substance and ground in the appeal of the Uttarakhand government and allowed it.

According to the prosecution case, the matter was related to the incident of February 8, 2024, Banbhoolpura, Haldwani riots, when a violent mob allegedly opened fire, threw stones and petrol bombs, burnt police vehicles and confined female constables in a police station which was set on fire, leading to registration of 3 separate FIRs under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 15 & 16 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 3, 4, 7 and 25 of the Arms Act etc.

In the case, the Uttarakhand State was represented by Jatinder Kumar Sethi, the Deputy Advocate General (DAG) and Ashutosh Kumar Sharma Standing Counsel. Siddharth Agarwal Senior Advocate represented the accused in the apex court.