Twin blasts in Punjab trigger high alert; probe points to possible cross-border link

CHANDIGARH: Hours after a blast outside the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar, another explosion occurred outside an Army camp at Khasa in Amritsar late last night, as the state witnessed two back-to-back blasts. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were used in both incidents, and authorities suspect a planned strike by ISI-backed elements in Pakistan aimed at disturbing the situation ahead of the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

The Khalistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the blast outside the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar, though police have not confirmed the claim. The outfit stated that the explosion was in retaliation for the encounter of the main accused in the killing of two security personnel in Gurdaspur’s Dorangla near the Indo-Pak border. The veracity of the claim circulating on social media could not be independently verified.

The first explosion occurred at around 8.15 pm in Jalandhar, outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force’s Punjab Frontier, while the second blast took place at around 11 pm near the Army cantonment in Amritsar. No injuries have been reported.

In the explosion outside the Army camp at Khasa in Amritsar, police said a section of the tin sheet covering the boundary wall was dislodged due to the blast. Following the incident, teams from the forensic and bomb disposal units visited the site to collect samples. Army officials also assessed the situation, after which the area was cordoned off. CCTV footage from the vicinity shows the explosion occurring at night. A local villager reported that his family was awakened by the loud sound and stepped outside to see what had happened.

The state has witnessed three explosions in less than 10 days, targeting critical infrastructure and military installations. These include a blast near a railway track in Patiala on 27 April, followed by the twin low-intensity blasts near the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar and the Army cantonment in Amritsar on the night of 5 May, prompting a high alert across Punjab.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav visited the blast site at Khasa in Amritsar and held meetings with Army and BSF officials to review security measures in the border belt. He later visited the site opposite the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar.