SC hears challenge to EC appointment law as Congress alleges rushed selection of Gyanesh Kumar, Sandhu

The bench wanted to know whether they were retired or serving officers at the time of appointment, and was informed that Gyanesh Kumar had retired in Jan 2023.



The court pointed out and questioned the petitioner as to on what basis the challenge to the law governing the appointment of Election Commissioners was filed, after observing that the ruling in Anoop Baranwal versus Union of India was only meant to fill a vacuum until Parliament enacted a law and did not mandate any particular structure for such a law.



"Anoop Baranwal judgment was only to fill the vacuum till the law is made. There is no observation in the judgment that the law should be framed in a particular manner. Don't only take the ground of violation of the 5-judge judgment in Anoop Baranwal," the court said.



Hansaria further emphasised that the independence of the Election Commission is as important as that of the judiciary. He also stressed that the same principles governing judicial appointments should apply to the Election Commission.



The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the statute which provides that the selection panel for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners will comprise the Prime Minister, a Union Cabinet Minister, and the Leader of Opposition, and dropping the CJI from the list. The matter will be taken up for hearing next week.



The petitioners challenged the validity of the Act amd contended that the law was passed without substantial debate in Parliament and at that time 141 opposition MPs were under suspension.



The bench also added that no law was made for appointment of CEC/ECs before the court stepped it in 2023. It clarfied that -- without naming former law minister who had once termed judicial activism as "tyranny of unelected" -- it reminded of a parliamentarian saying tyranny of the unelected. This should be equated with tyranny of the elected, the court had pointed out.