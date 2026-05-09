Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani appointed as next Chief of Defence Staff; Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan named Navy chief

The Union Government has appointed Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will also serve as the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday, the present Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, will complete his tenure on May 30.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been named the next Chief of the Naval Staff, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who will be retiring from service on May 31.

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has been serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since September 1, 2025. Before that, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025, and as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024.

The officer is a graduate of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985.

He is also an alumnus of the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the National Defence College, New Delhi. He holds a Master of Arts degree from King's College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

During his career spanning more than four decades, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has served across different conflict zones and terrain profiles and held several command, staff and instructional appointments.