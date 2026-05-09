Uttarakhand climbs nine places in national school education rankings, aims for top 10

DEHRADUN: In a significant leap for the state’s academic landscape, Uttarakhand has risen nine places in the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0, securing the 15th position nationally. The rankings, released by the Union government for the 2024–25 academic session, mark a decisive improvement from the state’s 24th rank in the previous year.

With an impressive total of 584.5 points, an increase of 58.2 points over the previous year, Uttarakhand has successfully moved from the ‘Aspirational-1’ category to the ‘Prachesta-3’ tier. “This upward trend reflects the state’s concrete efforts to overhaul its education system, outperforming several larger states including Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh,” Director Sati said.

The state’s progress in the PGI rankings has been consistent. Education department officials attribute the recent success to systemic reforms and a sustained focus on monitoring and evaluation.

“From 34th position in 2022 to 24th in 2024, and now breaking into the top 15, the progress is a result of corrective measures implemented across various domains,” said Dr Mukul Kumar Sati, Director of Primary and Secondary Education, speaking to TNIE. “Our next goal is clear: we are aiming to break into the top 10 in the next cycle.”

The PGI 2.0 report evaluates states across six key domains and 72 indicators. Uttarakhand’s strongest performance was recorded in ‘Equity and Inclusivity’, where it secured 222.2 out of 260 points. This high score is widely viewed as evidence that initiatives to provide quality education in remote, mountainous and rural areas are yielding results.