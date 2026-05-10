Char Dham yatra sees unprecedented surge, 10 lakh pilgrims reach holy shrines in 21 days

DEHRADUN: The annual Char Dham Yatra has witnessed an overwhelming surge in footfall, with the number of pilgrims surpassing the 10-lakh mark in just 21 days since the portals opened.

According to the data released on Sunday evening by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, the holy circuit is recording record-breaking numbers, with registration figures for the ongoing season crossing 32.07 lakh.

As of Sunday evening, the cumulative number of devotees who have visited the four shrines—Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—stood at over 1,046,405.

On Sunday alone, more than 58,000 pilgrims offered prayers across the four dhams, signalling a significant post-pandemic revival in religious tourism.