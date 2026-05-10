Char Dham yatra sees unprecedented surge, 10 lakh pilgrims reach holy shrines in 21 days

DEHRADUN: The annual Char Dham Yatra has witnessed an overwhelming surge in footfall, with the number of pilgrims surpassing the 10-lakh mark in just 21 days since the portals opened.
According to the data released on Sunday evening by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, the holy circuit is recording record-breaking numbers, with registration figures for the ongoing season crossing 32.07 lakh.
As of Sunday evening, the cumulative number of devotees who have visited the four shrines—Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—stood at over 1,046,405.
On Sunday alone, more than 58,000 pilgrims offered prayers across the four dhams, signalling a significant post-pandemic revival in religious tourism.
The pilgrimage, which began with the opening of the portals for Gangotri and Yamunotri on April 19, has seen a steady stream of devotees.
Yamunotri has welcomed over 1.68 lakh pilgrims so far, while Gangotri has recorded more than 1.66 lakh visitors. However, it is the Kedarnath Dham that is witnessing the most remarkable response.
Since its portals opened on April 22, the shrine has already hosted over 4.42 lakh devotees. On Sunday alone, 22,068 pilgrims braved the challenging terrain to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar, shattering previous attendance records for this time of the season.
Similarly, Badrinath Dham has reported a strong turnout, with over 2.45 lakh devotees having paid their respects since the start of the Yatra.
On Sunday, 22,087 pilgrims visited the revered Badrinath temple. With the influx of devotees showing no signs of slowing down, the state administration and temple committees are on high alert.
To ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage, extensive logistical and security arrangements have been put in place across all routes. Speaking to TNIE, Hemant Dwivedi, President of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, emphasised the government's commitment to pilgrim safety.
"The government has made comprehensive arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra. Multiple teams from the police and district administration are deployed at various points to ensure pilgrims do not face any difficulties," Dwivedi stated.
He further added, "We are anticipating an even greater increase in the number of devotees throughout May. Given the current trends, the temple committee and the administration are fully prepared to manage the crowd and maintain order."
As the peak season approaches, authorities continue to urge pilgrims to adhere to travel advisories and registration protocols to manage the daily crowd capacities effectively.