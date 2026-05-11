Bargi dam boat tragedy: MP govt forms judicial probe panel; to submit report in three month

BHOPAL: A one-man judicial commission headed by a retired High Court judge has been constituted by the Dr Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government to investigate the April 30 Jabalpur Bargi Dam cruise boat tragedy.

The state government’s General Administration Department issued an order late on Sunday night, notifying the appointment of the single-member judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Sanjay Dwivedi. The commission has been given three months to complete the investigation and submit its report to the state government.

The commission will examine five key aspects, including the causes of the tragedy and the fixing of responsibility for the incident, as well as a review of the rescue and relief operations undertaken during and after the mishap.