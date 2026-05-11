Bargi dam boat tragedy: MP govt forms judicial probe panel; to submit report in three month

BHOPAL: A one-man judicial commission headed by a retired High Court judge has been constituted by the Dr Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government to investigate the April 30 Jabalpur Bargi Dam cruise boat tragedy.
The state government’s General Administration Department issued an order late on Sunday night, notifying the appointment of the single-member judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Sanjay Dwivedi. The commission has been given three months to complete the investigation and submit its report to the state government.
The commission will examine five key aspects, including the causes of the tragedy and the fixing of responsibility for the incident, as well as a review of the rescue and relief operations undertaken during and after the mishap.
It has also been mandated to audit all boats and cruise vessels operating in the state, as well as water sports activities, and to review certification of watercraft in accordance with the Inland Vessels Act 2021 and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Boat Safety Guidelines 2017.
Furthermore, the commission will consider the preparation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the operation, conduct, and maintenance of boats, cruise vessels, and water sports activities in the state.
Finally, it will also examine the development of quick response teams (QRTs) at locations where inland water transport, boats, cruise vessels, and water sports activities are operated.
On the evening of April 30, a cruise boat operated by MP Tourism on Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam capsized amid stormy weather with more than 40 passengers and crew on board.
At least 13 deaths, mostly women and children, were reported in the tragedy.
Importantly, the Jabalpur District Court on 5 May ordered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 106 and 110 against the crew for negligence and failure to rescue passengers.