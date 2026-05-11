CJI Surya Kant launches 'One Case One Data' initiative, announces AI chatbot 'Su Sahay'

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday unveiled a major digital initiative aimed at streamlining judicial data integration and enhancing public access to court services nationwide.

Announcing the move at the start of the day’s proceedings, the CJI said the judiciary is launching the "One Case One Data" initiative to create a unified system integrating information from high courts, district courts and taluka courts across the country.

"We are commencing the 'one case one data' initiative with multi-level information of all high courts, district and taluka court details embedded.

We look forward to developing an efficient case management system," the CJI said.

The initiative is expected to streamline case management by creating a more comprehensive and interconnected digital database across the country's courts.

The CJI also announced the launch of "Su Sahay", an Artificial Intelligence-powered assistance chatbot integrated with the Supreme Court website to facilitate easier access to justice and court-related services for litigants.