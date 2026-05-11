Constitution plays vital role: Home Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Constitution and the judiciary have made significant contributions in deepening the roots of India’s democracy.

“Since 1947, changes brought by Parliament and the assemblies have been accepted without shedding a drop of blood, which shows how deeply rooted democracy is in our country. Courts and the Constitution have a big role to play in achieving this,” Shah said at the launch of two books authored by Solicitor General

Tushar Mehta – ‘The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre’ and ‘The Lawful and the Awful’. Shah said people have faith that in case of any injustice, the Constitution is there to protect them. “If there is an assault on rights, the doors of justice are open,” he said.