Cook at NIT Kurukshetra's mess found hanging outside hostel, fifth suspected suicide in three months

A 30-year-old mess staff at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, died by suspected suicide on Monday, further intensifying concerns regarding the rising number of deaths at the premium institution.

According to police, the body of Kaushal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, was found hanging from a tree with a rope outside the mess area near Hostel number 4 during the early morning hours on Monday.

Kaushal worked as a cook in the hostel mess. This is the fifth reported suicide at the university in the past three months.

Earlier, four students had also allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents.

Upon discovering the body, fellow staff members informed the institute authorities and police.

Soon after reaching the spot, the police teams took the body into custody and sent for a postmortem, said ASI Vinod Kumar.