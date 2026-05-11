High border seizures of compact weapons signal rising urban threat in 2026: Security officials

NEW DELHI: A sharp rise in the seizure of compact, high-impact weapons along India’s borders has triggered fresh concern within the security establishment, as Border Security Force (BSF) data for the first quarter of 2026 indicates a growing threat to urban centres in the country.

Official figures show that recoveries of hand grenades, pistols, rockets and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the first three months of this year have already surpassed or are rapidly approaching full-year seizure totals recorded in recent years.

"Most of the recoveries were made along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders," officials said.

The most striking increase has been in hand grenade recoveries.

BSF troops seized 203 grenades between January and March 2026, exceeding the 185 recovered during the whole of 2025. The comparison is even sharper against earlier years, as 29 grenades were seized in 2020, 32 in 2021 and 19 in 2022.

The numbers surged to 307 in 2023 and 342 in 2024 before dropping last year. If the current pace continues, recoveries in 2026 could cross 800, more than double the previous annual peak.

Security officials view the trend as particularly alarming because hand grenades are easy to conceal, require minimal training to use and can inflict heavy casualties in crowded public spaces.

They say these weapons pose a serious challenge for city police forces, which lack the surveillance and interception capabilities available to specialised border units.

Recoveries of pistols and revolvers also indicate a sustained rise. The BSF seized 75 such weapons in the first quarter of 2026, matching or exceeding annual totals recorded in 2020 (64), 2022 (66), 2023 (84) and 2024 (91). The highest annual figure so far came in 2025, when 311 pistols and revolvers were recovered following a sharp spike in the second half of the year.