Intelligence agencies warn cross-border terror push in India amid Pak-Afghan conflict

NEW DELHI: Acting on credible intelligence inputs, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed security forces to strengthen the security grid along India’s western borders and enhance vigilance in major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi and the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, intelligence agencies have warned that Pakistan’s military establishment and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) may attempt to push terrorists into the Indian side amid growing internal challenges faced by Pakistan along its western borders and in the southern regions. These developments include tensions with Afghanistan and a worsening insurgency in Balochistan.

The officials said that there has been an assessment within India’s internal security establishment that domestic instability in Pakistan has historically been followed by attempts by state actors there to escalate cross-border terrorism in India. Such moves, they believe, are often aimed at diverting domestic political and security pressures.

A senior official familiar with the assessments said the potential threat to India is closely linked to the deteriorating security situation on Pakistan’s western flank. He noted that Pakistan is currently dealing with what appears to be a near-open military confrontation with Afghanistan, along with intensified insurgent activities in Balochistan.

“These conditions have historically preceded attempts by Pakistan to deflect internal pressure by activating cross-border terror networks against India,” the official said.

Following the intelligence-based assessments, senior leadership within the MHA has asked multiple agencies across the country to step up surveillance, intelligence gathering and counter-terror operations to prevent any escalation.

In Mumbai, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has already initiated action. Teams conducted simultaneous raids at three locations in the Kurla and Govandi areas, where searches were carried out at the residences of individuals suspected of being radicalised towards a banned organisation. Authorities said several suspects are currently being questioned as part of the investigation.