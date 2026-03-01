Shia Muslims protest in Kashmir following killing of Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei

SRINAGAR: Anti-Israel protests erupted in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday as Shia Muslims took to the streets to mourn the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike in Iran.
A large number of Shia protesters gathered in front of the historic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar, holding pictures and posters of Khamenei, Iranian flags, and red, black, and yellow banners. Men and women alike chanted pro-Islamic as well as anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.
Similar demonstrations were reported across Shia-majority areas in Srinagar, Budgam, and other parts of the Valley.
Ayatollah Khamenei, who had visited Srinagar in the 1980s, was deeply revered by Shia Muslims in Kashmir. Iranian state media confirmed that he, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, were killed in the strike.
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran and appealed to all communities to remain calm, maintain peace, and avoid actions that could provoke tension.
“We must ensure that those mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using force or restrictive measures,” the CM said.
He added that the J&K government is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, including students currently in Iran.
In a statement, the All J&K Shia Association mourned the deaths of Khamenei’s family members. “May Allah grant them the highest rank among the martyrs. Our prayers are with the leader and the people of Iran,” it said. “This loss is profound, but our faith is stronger. Our grief is heavy, but our resolve is unbroken. Our path remains the path of Karbala.”
PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the strike in a post on X, describing it as a “deeply tragic and shameful point in history” and criticising Muslim countries that, in her view, chose expedience over conscience. “History will stand testament to who fought for justice and who helped the oppressors. Prayers with the people of Iran. May Allah grant them strength and victory over forces of tyranny and injustice,” she added.