Like father, Nishant likely to enter Assembly through legislative council route

PATNA: Ex-Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son and state health minister, Nishant Kumar, is likely to be elected to the state legislative council. Nishant was inducted into the state cabinet for the first time last week.

Besides Nishant, Deepak Prakash, son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha member, Upendra Kushwaha, is also expected to get a berth in the state legislative council. As many as 10 seats in the state legislative council will fall vacant in June.

The tenure of nine MLCs will end on June 28, while one seat is already vacant after Nitish Kumar resigned from the Upper House following his election to the Rajya Sabha on March 30. An announcement for the legislative council elections is likely to be made by the May end.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad claimed that the status of senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav as deputy chief ministers has been compromised by citing an alleged discrepancy in two separate notifications issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department in Bihar.

He claimed that the notification issued on April 15 — the day Samrat Choudhary took oath as the chief minister — had mentioned both Chaudhary and Yadav as deputy chief ministers along with the ministries allocated to them.

He further alleged that on May 7 notification, both leaders were mentioned only as ministers, without any reference to the post of deputy chief minister.