Meet Manivannan, the transgender doctoral student from TN, who has been elected to Scottish Parliament

At a time when immigration is frowned upon and policies are being adopted to curb it, a transgender doctoral student from Tamil Nadu has achieved a historic victory and entered the Scottish Parliament, sparking new debates on identity and representation in UK politics.

Q Manivannan, a PhD student who is non-binary and claims to represent "diversity in power," is among the newest members of the Scottish Parliament, also referred to as Holyrood.

He was elected to the devolved Scottish Parliament on the Edinburgh and Lothians East regional list for the pro-independence Scottish Greens.

The results for the elections held last week were announced on May 9.

"My name is Dr Q Manivannan, I am a transgender Tamil immigrant, my pronouns are they/them," said Manivannan, standing among his supporters.

"I am to some in this country everything that the hateful despise and I am standing here as your MSP (Member of the Scottish Parliament) now with care. They say politics is the art of the possible, a politics of care I would say expands what is possible for everyone left behind, pushed out or never invited in," the Indian student said.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Manivannan moved to Scotland in 2021 on a student visa to pursue a course in international relations at the University of Andrews.

Ahead of the election victory, the Indian national was in the process of online crowdfunding for a Graduate Visa, which grants doctoral students the right to live and work in the UK for three years beyond their student visa.

"Every barrier placed before me with the Greens was the reason also that we pushed further.

This is what diversity looks like in power," said Manivannan, who uses the pronouns they/them.