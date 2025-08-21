17-year-old sentenced to 10 years in jail for plotting terror attack on Scottish mosque

LONDON: A teenager inspired by Adolf Hitler who planned to set fire to a Scottish mosque was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in custody.

Police arrested the 17-year-old in January carrying a military-style rucksack as he tried to gain entry to the Inverclyde Muslim Centre building in Greenock, on the west coast of Scotland.

Inside the bag officers found a German-made Glock-type air pistol, ammunition, ball bearings, gas cartridges and aerosol cans, prosecutors said.

The teen had mapped out the building's interior on his phone.