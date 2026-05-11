NCERT app with AI bots helps parents, teachers tutor children better

NEW DELHI: In an offbeat initiative, the Education Ministry’s National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made extensive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to launch a digital companion for parents and teachers.

The objective behind the app is to enable adults to explain any subject easily and comprehensively to children below the age of eight.

The `e-Jaadui Patra’ app has been equipped with three AI bots that provide instant answers to any query posed to it in the language of one’s choice. The bots are billed as `Teacher Tara’, `Parent Tara’ and `Katha Saki’.

A senior NCERT official told TNIE, “We had developed a physical Jaadui Jatra box measuring 2 feet by 2 feet during 2022-2023. Schools or any of the stakeholders interested had to buy it for Rs 11,000. It was very useful for children as it contains 56 items, including Moppets, charts, maps, flash cards, and games to make learning a lively experience for children.”

A decision was taken later to make it available in a digital form to ensure ease of access for all.