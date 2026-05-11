Rajasthan HC pulls up state govt over inordinate delay in conducting panchayat, local body polls

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court expressed strong displeasure on Monday over the state government’s failure to conduct Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections within the stipulated time and over its plea seeking further postponement of the polls.

The hearing was held on petitions filed by the state government and the State Election Commission seeking more time to conduct the Panchayat and local body elections.

Appearing for the government, Advocate General Rajendra Prasad informed the court that two separate High Court orders related to internal ward delimitation for local body elections had affected the overall process and delayed the polls.

During the hearing, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjit Purohit made sharp oral observations, remarking that the government’s approach was unjustified and reflected a lack of seriousness toward its constitutional obligations.

The bench questioned why the Panchayat elections were not conducted on time when the court orders pertained only to urban local bodies.

In response, the Advocate General submitted that the elections could not be held due to the pending report of the OBC Commission regarding reservation issues.

He informed the court that the government had constituted the OBC Commission on May 9, 2025, but the Commission repeatedly sought extensions to submit its report, leading to an extension of its tenure as well.

The bench made a strong remark, stating that the court itself did not have clear information about what the OBC Commission was doing, and directions could also have been issued to it.