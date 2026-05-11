SC junks PIL challenging Hindu law granting wife right to seek divorce over non-cohabitation

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a plea challenging the constitutional validity of a provision in the Hindu Marriage Act that allows only a wife to seek divorce if the couple has not resumed cohabitation for over a year after a maintenance decree against the husband.

"Don't settle personal vendettas via PILs (public interest litigations)," the bench said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed the plea filed by law student Jitender Singh, who appeared in person and sought a "gender-neutral" interpretation of divorce provisions under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Section 13(2)(iii) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, grants only the wife the right to seek divorce where cohabitation has not resumed for one year or more after a maintenance decree against the husband.

During the hearing, the CJI questioned the petitioner on how he was personally affected by the provision.

"How are you affected? Do you think you head the entire male gender group?" the CJI asked.