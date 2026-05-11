Strait of Hormuz blockade triggers fertiliser squeeze ahead of Kharif season

NEW DELHI: India is heading into the Kharif sowing season under mounting fertiliser pressure after the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since February 2026 severely disrupted global supply chains for urea, DAP, ammonia, sulphur and LNG, key inputs for domestic fertiliser production.

The disruption has sharply pushed up import costs, with urea prices nearly doubling from about $510 per tonne in early 2026 to around $950 per tonne by April.

Domestic production has also weakened, falling to around 1.5 million tonnes per month as LNG shortages constrained fertiliser plants.

Against a Kharif requirement of 19.4 million tonnes of urea, current stocks stand at 76.65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT). Total fertiliser stocks across categories are 199.65 LMT, higher than 178.58 LMT in May 2025, but still insufficient against projected demand, government data showed.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has assessed the total Kharif fertiliser requirement at 390.54 LMT, meaning existing stocks currently cover only about 51 per cent of demand. India’s fertiliser dependency remains structurally high. The country consumes about 70.7 million metric tonnes annually, importing 20 per cent of urea, 50 per cent of DAP and 100 per cent of muriate of potash (MOP).