Supreme Court grants bail to former Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam in tender scam case

RANCHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former Rural Development Minister of Jharkhand Alamgir Alam and his former Personal Secretary Sanjeev Lal.

The bail was granted in connection with a high-profile money laundering case linked to a tender scam being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED had arrested Alamgir Alam on May 15, 2024. This was followed by the recovery of over Rs 32.20 crore in cash during raids conducted at the premises of his close associates.

Jharkhand High Court had previously rejected the bail pleas of former Minister Alamgir Alam and his PA, Sanjeev Lal, following which they challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the ED opposed the bail petitions, arguing that the case was “extremely serious” and related to alleged commission payments and money laundering.

The agency informed the court that statements of four key witnesses were yet to be recorded despite earlier directions issued by the apex court.