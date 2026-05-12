Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s KG sector, militant killed

SRINAGAR: The Army on Tuesday said its troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Krishna Ghati sector in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, killing a militant.

Jammu-based defence spokesman said acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected by troops at approximately 300 metres close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district at around 4 pm today.

He said the troops responded swiftly and foiled the infiltration bid.

“An intruder was killed in the firefight with the troops,” the spokesman said.

According to the defence spokesman, there was no breach of the LoC and troops continue to dominate the area and maintain a high state of operational readiness across the sector.

An official said a search operation in the area is going on, and the army is using drones and other surveillance gadgets for aerial surveillance of the area.

The security personnel deployed along the LoC and International Border (IB) have been placed at the highest level of alert to foil every infiltration bid of militants from across the border.

The security officials said the counter-infiltration bid along the LoC and IB has been strengthened with the installation of more hi-tech surveillance gadgets