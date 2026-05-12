Bengal BJP govt terminates 232 Group A rank officers nominated during TMC regime

KOLKATA: The new BJP government in West Bengal on Tuesday terminated 232 Group A rank officers, who were nominated by the previous TMC government as members, directors and chairpersons of non-statutory bodies, boards, organisations and public sector undertakings across the State.

A day after the swearing-in ceremony of the West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Suvendu Adhikari on May 9, before the Governor R N Ravi at the Brigade Parade Grounds, the first-ever BJP Government in the state on Monday took drastic steps, directing all departments to immediately terminate the services of such officers.

On Tuesday, the state government released a list of 243 officers and terminated them from the services. Most of these officers are posted at different offices belonging to the finance, home, labour, urban development and municipal affairs, MSME and other departments.

They were nominated by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal during her 15-year regime.