Bengal govt orders to terminate 'nominated' members, directors and chairpersons in several State bodies

KOLKATA: The first-ever BJP Government in the state on Monday directed all departments to immediately terminate the services of nominated members, directors and chairpersons of non-statutory bodies, boards, organisations and public sector undertakings under their control.

The state government has issued an order in this regard on Monday.

The order also asked the departments to end the re-employment and extension of the tenure of officers and officials who have continued in service beyond the normal superannuation age of 60 years.

A few senior administrative officials felt that the re-employment and extension of several hundred IAS, IPS, WBCS and other state government service categories would be terminated following the directives.

According to the directive, addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of departments, "the tenure of officers/officials who are on re-employment/ extension of service beyond the normal age of superannuation (60 years) in different departments under the state government may also be terminated immediately".