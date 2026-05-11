Bengal govt orders to terminate 'nominated' members, directors and chairpersons in several State bodies

KOLKATA: The first-ever BJP Government in the state on Monday directed all departments to immediately terminate the services of nominated members, directors and chairpersons of non-statutory bodies, boards, organisations and public sector undertakings under their control.
The state government has issued an order in this regard on Monday.
The order also asked the departments to end the re-employment and extension of the tenure of officers and officials who have continued in service beyond the normal superannuation age of 60 years.
A few senior administrative officials felt that the re-employment and extension of several hundred IAS, IPS, WBCS and other state government service categories would be terminated following the directives.
According to the directive, addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of departments, "the tenure of officers/officials who are on re-employment/ extension of service beyond the normal age of superannuation (60 years) in different departments under the state government may also be terminated immediately".
The order said the decision was taken with the approval of the competent authority.
Officials, however, did not immediately elaborate on the reasons behind the move or specify how many appointments and extensions would be affected by the decision.
Suvendu had been alleging that these officers, rehabilitated by the previous Trinamool Congress government in different departments and non-statutory bodies, used to work as cadres of the party.
This order virtually broke the political eco-system, a section of BJP insiders felt.
Former Chief Secretaries Alapan Bandyopadhyay, H K Dwivedi, and Manoj Pant, who were rehabilitated by the previous state government in different posts after their retirement, have already tendered resignations after the formation of the BJP government in Bengal.