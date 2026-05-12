'Certain individuals are trying to sabotage NEET-UG exam system, we need to fix it': NTA Director General

NEW DELHI: The Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Abhishek Singh, in an interaction with TNIE, expressed that certain individuals are trying to sabotage the system in place for the conduct of the NEET-UG examinations. He said such attempts must be thwarted.

“There is a clear attempt to engage in sabotage. We need to identify the gaps that allow them to carry on and fix them at the earliest. We are now working on what can be done to ensure that the exam is completely secure the next time around,” he said.

The dates for the new exam in place of the May 3 exam have not yet been finalised. “We are holding discussions on it and will reveal it shortly,” Singh said.

Elaborating on how the lid blew off the racket, Singh said, “I received a message from a whistleblower on May 7. The whistleblower reported that he had received a WhatsApp message before the exam, in which a few questions matched with questions in the actual examination.”

"The tip was followed up, and it led to findings over a paper leak", he added.