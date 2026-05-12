CM Vijay writes to EAM on Tamil fishermen detained by Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging immediate ‘diplomatic intervention’ to secure the release of fishermen from the state detained by Sri Lankan authorities. In his letter, Vijay said six fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy on May 12 after allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).
According to the Chief Minister, the fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing on May 10 and were detained along with their boat. The detained fishermen were identified as Alex, Anthoni Rajan, Santhana Alocius, Arul They Britto, Albert and Sahaya Selvashanu.
Vijay urged Jaishankar to take up the matter with Sri Lankan authorities through diplomatic channels to ensure the fishermen’s early release and safe return to India. “I request you to use all available diplomatic channels to secure the early release of the detained fishermen and their boats and ensure their safe repatriation,” Vijay said in the letter.
The Chief Minister also raised concerns over the growing number of Indian fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody. “It is also brought to notice that 54 fishermen are already in Sri Lankan prison and 264 boats have been impounded by the Sri Lankan authorities,” he said. “In this regard, I request you to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the release of the fishermen and their boats at the earliest,” he added.