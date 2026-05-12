CM Vijay writes to EAM on Tamil fishermen detained by Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging immediate ‘diplomatic intervention’ to secure the release of fishermen from the state detained by Sri Lankan authorities. In his letter, Vijay said six fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy on May 12 after allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

According to the Chief Minister, the fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing on May 10 and were detained along with their boat. The detained fishermen were identified as Alex, Anthoni Rajan, Santhana Alocius, Arul They Britto, Albert and Sahaya Selvashanu.