Congress leader Rajegowda restored as Sringeri MLA

NEW DELHI: In a significant order, the Supreme Court on Monday restored, as an interim measure, Congress leader T D Rajegowda as MLA of Sringeri Assembly constituency, after stating that “democracy can’t be hijacked like this”.

The bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran stayed the proceedings and asked the Congress MLA to continue till the court took a decision. His opponent, BJP leader D N Jeevaraj, was declared winner of Sringeri Assembly constituency after a recount.

The bench directed for keeping in abeyance all steps taken pursuant to the Karnataka High Court’s order of April 6 that ordered the recount. “Rajegowda will continue as MLA for now,” the to court said, directing that steps be taken to restore him as MLA. It also issued notice to the respondents — the Karnataka government, Election Commission and others —while hearing the appeal of Rajegowda, adjourning the matter to May 21.