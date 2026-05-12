Joint task force seizes Rs 1.01 crore cash, AK-47s, arms from Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad

RAIPUR: A joint task force comprising the Chhattisgarh police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), STF, ITBP, and BSF has uncovered significant Maoist dumps in the dense Abujhmad forest of Narayanpur district, about 400 km south of Raipur.

The month-long coordinated operation resulted in the recovery of over Rs 1.01 crore in cash and a formidable haul of some high-grade weaponry.

The operation, conducted under the "Maad Bachao Abhiyan" (Save Abujhmad Campaign), led to the seizure of Rs 1,01,64,000 in liquid cash alongside a diverse arsenal including AK-47s, Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), INSAS, and .303 rifles with corresponding ammunition besides BGL (Barrel Grenade Launcher) shells, electronic detonators, and cordex wires.

“The recovery deals a blow to the Maoists' logistics, weaponry supply chain, and IED manufacturing capabilities. The success resulted from a robust intelligence network and the active cooperation of local villagers”, said Sundarraj P, Bastar Range inspector general of police.

Narayanpur district police chief Robinson Guria noted that the intensifying search operations over the past month have been fuelled by information extracted from surrendered Maoist cadres and local inputs.

The scale of success is evident in the data: in the fiscal year 2025-26, security forces have recovered a staggering 270 weapons in the district.

Tuesday’s specific seizure included 28 distinct firearms, marking a decisive step toward stabilising the region.

Authorities believe more dumps containing explosives and supplies remain hidden deep within the Abujhmad jungles.

The police have issued a public appeal, urging citizens and villagers to continue supporting security forces by reporting any suspicious materials or activities.