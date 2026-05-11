Chhattisgarh: Police recovers explosives, weapons from alleged Maoist hideout in Bijapur

The Chhattisgarh police have recovered a cache of explosives and weapons, allegedly hidden by Maoists in an underground bunker on a forested hill near Dodi Tumnar village in Bijapur district, officials said on Monday.

The recovery was made on Sunday evening.

According to officials, the seized items included a country-made barrel grenade launcher (BGL), 29 BGL shells, around 50 metres of cordex wire (a detonating cord used to trigger IEDs), two generators, two lathe machines, an inverter, four batteries, eight solar panels, a motor, welding machine, drill machine, and two plastic drums.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in the forested area under the Gangaloor police station limits and detected the bunker allegedly built by Maoists in the past to hide explosive materials and other equipment, he said.

After undertaking demining and safety procedures, the team recovered a large quantity of Maoist materials from the site, the official informed.