Oil Minister Hardeep Puri dismisses fuel supply concerns; LPG production ramped up to 54,000 tonnes/day

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday assured that there is no fuel supply shortage in the country amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. He said the government has ramped up LPG production from 35,000-36,000 tonnes per day to nearly 54,000 tonnes as part of contingency measures taken by the Centre.

Puri, who heads the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said there is no LPG supply issue and the country has 69 days of crude oil, LNG stock and 45 days of LPG stock.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, he said, "LPG production has been ramped up from 35,000-36,000 tonnes/day to 54,000 tonnes amid West Asia conflict".

The Oil Minister said PM Narendra Modi's austerity appeal should be taken as a wake up call and urged to start thinking of "measures" to lessen fiscal strain from West Asia conflict.

"PM Narendra Modi's austerity appeal is a wake-up call to start thinking of measures to lessen fiscal strain from West Asia conflict," Puri said at the summit.

Modi on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.

Addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad, he suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles (EVs), utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis in West Asia.

Stressing the need to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis, Modi called for postponing gold purchases and foreign travel for one year.

(With inputs from PTI)