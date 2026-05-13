Gupta & Yogi to reduce official vehicles, call for use of public transport

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW : After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to the citizens of the country to save petrol and diesel and to turn energy conservation into a people’s movement, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta decided to limit the number of vehicles for departmental operations.

“I and all my cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of BJP, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and will prioritise carpooling and public transport,” she said.

The CM said that in view of the current global situation, energy conservation is a responsibility linked to the national interest. “I urge all Delhi residents to also join this national effort for energy conservation by following this call from PM Narendra Modi,” she said.

Meanwhile, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, ordered an immediate 50% reduction in the official vehicle fleets of the chief minister, ministers and senior bureaucrats, while calling for a broader public movement towards energy conservation and restrained consumption.