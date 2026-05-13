Jharkhand's Bhavya Ranjan scores 99.8 per cent, emerges as national topper

RANCHI: Bringing laurels to Jharkhand, Bhavya Ranjan of Oxford Public School in Ranchi has emerged as the national topper in the CBSE Class 12 Arts stream by securing an exceptional 99.8 per cent marks.
Her achievement has sparked celebrations among her family, school and well-wishers across the city.
According to Bhavya, she was expecting a good result but had never thought in her wildest dreams that she would top at the national level.
She has secured 499 out of 500, she said. “I have secured 100 out of 100 in English, History, Political Science and Painting, but missed one mark in Economics, in which I have received 99 marks,” said Bhavya.
She now aims to pursue graduation and post-graduation in History while simultaneously preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, she added.
Bhavya credited her success to the constant guidance and support of her teachers.
She especially acknowledged the school’s “Target 100 Group,” an initiative launched under the mentorship of Academic Director Dr Simi Mehta.
The programme was designed for students with the potential to score full marks in subjects and aimed at helping them achieve top academic performance.
Under the initiative, students were assigned 100 practice questions every day. Teachers provided immediate assistance whenever students faced difficulties in solving any question. Bhavya said the consistent practice and timely guidance significantly boosted her confidence and made exam preparation much easier.
Bhavya's mother, Vicky Gandhi, is a teacher at Oxford Public School, while her father, Rajiv Ranjan, is a businessman. They expressed immense pride in their daughter’s accomplishment. According to her parents, Bhavya had always remained dedicated and disciplined towards her studies.
According to them, she studied for nearly 10 to 12 hours daily, both at school and at home, to achieve her target.
According to Rajiv Ranjan, dedicating time to one's children is of paramount importance. He noted that if parents boost their children's morale and provide them with the right environment, the children can excel in every field.
Her mother, Vicky Gandhi, revealed that Bhavya has been academically brilliant right from the start; she has consistently topped her class from Grade 1 all the way through Grade 12.
"Although they had hoped that their daughter would secure good marks, they had not anticipated that she would emerge as a national-level topper," she said.