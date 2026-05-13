Jharkhand's Bhavya Ranjan scores 99.8 per cent, emerges as national topper

RANCHI: Bringing laurels to Jharkhand, Bhavya Ranjan of Oxford Public School in Ranchi has emerged as the national topper in the CBSE Class 12 Arts stream by securing an exceptional 99.8 per cent marks.

Her achievement has sparked celebrations among her family, school and well-wishers across the city.

According to Bhavya, she was expecting a good result but had never thought in her wildest dreams that she would top at the national level.

She has secured 499 out of 500, she said. “I have secured 100 out of 100 in English, History, Political Science and Painting, but missed one mark in Economics, in which I have received 99 marks,” said Bhavya.

She now aims to pursue graduation and post-graduation in History while simultaneously preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, she added.

Bhavya credited her success to the constant guidance and support of her teachers.

She especially acknowledged the school’s “Target 100 Group,” an initiative launched under the mentorship of Academic Director Dr Simi Mehta.