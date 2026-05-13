Liquor ban debate intensifies in J&K amid political sparring, growing calls for prohibition

The NC president said today also if the Indian government helps and provides the necessary support to offset revenue generated, J&K government will ban sale of liquor in two minutes.

Questioning the opposition PDP’s advocacy for liquor ban, he said, “We have not opened liquor shops. When these were being opened, why did they not raise their voice then? I want to question them, why they did not raise their voice when the liquor shops were opening in every village”.

The controversy escalated a few days back after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended liquor sales saying, “Has anyone forced you to consume liquor? You are going to (liquor) shops on your own choice. Why are you going? We are not dragging you there”.

Facing criticism from PDP and religious leaders, Omar clarified a day later that liquor shops are meant only to individuals whose religious beliefs permit alcohol consumption.

He said no government in Jammu and Kashmir till date has imposed a complete ban on these liquor shops. “That does not mean that we wish to encourage its increased consumption. It means that those whose religious tenets permit the use or consumption of liquor are free to do so”.

“Our religion does not grant us such permission and nor do we desire that people should go toward this path. Our administration has implemented two or three key measures. First, we have not opened any new liquor shops. Second, we have made every concerted effort to ensure that no such shop is situated in a location where it might tempt youth to stray down the wrong path,” the CM said.

“My political opponents are attempting to exploit this statement to hide their own failures,” Omar said adding, “If my statement was wrong, then when their government was in J&K, what did they do on the issue? What I said in Ganderbal yesterday, the same thing was said on the floor of J&K Assembly by then PDP Finance Minister”.

In the Assembly this year, Omar had announced that the government has no proposal to declare J&K a dry UT as any prohibition would fuel smuggling, hit tourism and hurt the economy.