NEET paper leak: Kejriwal calls on Gen Z to demand accountability, cites Nepal uprising

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Gen Z to ensure accountability in the alleged NEET paper leak case, saying Indian youth could force change just as young people had done in Bangladesh and Nepal.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said repeated paper leak incidents had severely shaken the confidence of students preparing for competitive examinations.

“If Gen Z in countries like Bangladesh and Nepal could change the government, then Indian youth could also ensure accountability in cases of paper leaks,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal questioned the effectiveness of past investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation into paper leak cases and alleged that those responsible had not faced strict punishment.

He also claimed that a CBI probe into the NEET paper leak would “achieve nothing”, alleging that the agency had failed to deliver results in earlier cases as well.

Citing multiple paper leak incidents since 2014, Kejriwal said such lapses had jeopardised the future of crores of students. He further alleged that several of these incidents had occurred in BJP-ruled states.

(With inputs from PTI)