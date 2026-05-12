CBI registers FIR in NEET UG case; finds social media group with 400 members used for sharing 'sample papers'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case over an alleged paper leak in this year's national medical entrance examination, the country's most competitive MBBS university admission tests, the agency said on Tuesday.

Top sources said the agency has found a social media group with 400 members, where sample papers were shared in which around 70% questions were similar to those which appeared in the NEET exam.

The agency said that a probe by the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group found a handwritten “guess paper” which is likely a sample or practice question bank containing 281 questions, of which 135 matched questions that appeared in the NEET exam held on May 3.

The federal probing agency filed the case following a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education under India's Ministry of Education, the agency said in a statement.