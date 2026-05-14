100 killed as storms, rain and lightning batter Uttar Pradesh; CM orders relief and damage survey

At least 100 people were killed after strong winds, heavy rain, hailstorms and lightning battered several districts of Uttar Pradesh, uprooting trees and electric poles and damaging houses, according to the Relief Commissioner’s office.

The highest number of 21 deaths was reported from Prayagraj district while Bhadohi reported 17. In Mirzapur, 15 people died due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Fatehpur reported nine deaths, while six people died in Badaun. Four deaths each were reported from Pratapgarh and Bareilly.

During the last 24 hours, rainfall was reported in nearly 30 districts, including Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the loss of lives and damage caused by the unseasonal weather on Wednesday and directed officials to ensure that relief reached affected families within 24 hours.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Relief Commissioner’s office said, "Due to bad weather on May 13, including storms, rain, hailstorm and lightning, reports of 89 deaths, 53 injured persons, 114 livestock losses and damage to 87 houses have been received in the state, which has been taken cognisance of by the Hon'ble Chief Minister."