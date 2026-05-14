56 killed as storms, lightning and heavy rain lash Uttar Pradesh; CM orders relief, damage assessment

At least 56 people were killed after a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain uprooted trees and damaged houses across several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the loss of lives and property caused by the unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and lightning, and directed officials to ensure that relief reached the affected families within 24 hours.

According to reports received from various districts, 17 deaths were reported in Prayagraj, 16 in Bhadohi, nine in Fatehpur, five in Badaun, four in Pratapgarh, two each in Chandauli and Kushinagar, and one in Sonbhadra district.

A list issued by the Prayagraj district administration showed that seven deaths occurred in the Handia area, four in Phulpur, three in Soraon, two in Meja and one in Sadar owing to the storm and rain.

In Bhadohi, district administration sources said at least 16 people died in storm-related incidents.

Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said trees and electric poles were uprooted in several areas, while many houses were damaged in the storm.

In Fatehpur, Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi said nine people were killed and 16 injured in storm-related incidents.

"Eight people, including five women, died in Khaga tehsil, while a woman died after a wall of a house collapsed in Sadar tehsil," he said.

In Pratapgarh, four people died in separate incidents of wall and cemented shed collapses and lightning strikes amid strong winds and rain, officials said.