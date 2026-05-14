89 killed as storms, rain and lightning batter Uttar Pradesh; CM orders relief and damage survey

It said the Chief Minister had directed all Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to verify the incidents “with full sensitivity” and ensure that financial assistance was distributed to affected families within 24 hours while maintaining direct communication with them and extending all necessary assistance.

The Relief Commissioner’s office said the situation was being monitored continuously in coordination with district officials and that necessary funds were being released to districts.

According to a list issued by the Prayagraj district administration, seven deaths were reported in the Handia area, four in Phulpur, three in Soraon, two in Meja and one in Sadar due to the storm and rain.

In Bhadohi, district administration sources said at least 16 people died in storm-related incidents.

Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said trees and electric poles were uprooted in several areas while many houses were damaged in the storm.

In Fatehpur, Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi said nine people were killed and 16 injured in storm-related incidents in the district.

"Eight people, including five women, died in Khaga tehsil, while a woman died after a wall of a house collapsed in Sadar tehsil," he said.

In Pratapgarh, four people died in separate incidents involving wall and cemented shed collapses and lightning strikes amid strong winds and rain, officials said.