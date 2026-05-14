BJP questions funding of Rahul Gandhi’s 54 foreign trips

NEW DELHI: After Congress criticism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visits to five nations, the BJP on Thursday questioned what it described as Rahul Gandhi’s 54 “traceable” foreign trips during his 22 years in elected office.

BJP National Information and Technology Department head Amit Malviya, in a post on X said, "Rahul Gandhi had undertaken at least 54 traceable foreign trips while holding elected office and alleged that details regarding the source of funding for these visits were not public.

“ Rahul Gandhi, a sitting MP of India’s largest opposition party has taken at least 54 traceable foreign trips across 22 years in elected office . Italy, London, New York, Berlin, Vietnam, Cambodia, Qatar, UAE, Maldives, Bahrain, Singapore, Thailand, Oman. The trips are public”. But, Malviya said “The funding trail is not," he added.

Questioning the estimated expenditure on the visits and comparing it with Rahul Gandhi’s declared income in Form 26 affidavits, Malviya said, “ Using publicly visible travel patterns, security movement, five-star lodging norms, long-haul routing, staff accompaniment and event logistics, the visible foreign travel universe between 2004 and 2026 models to approximately Rs 60 crore in expenditure. Across the same period, the MP’s own sworn Form 26 affidavits disclose cumulative income of roughly Rs 11 crore”.