PM Modi’s five-nation tour from May 15 to focus on energy security, deeper Europe ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming five-nation visit from May 15 to 20 is seen as a major strategic outreach to Europe and the UAE, aimed at consolidating energy partnerships, boosting trade and investment flows, and strengthening India’s geopolitical positioning amid shifting global alignments.

The tour will include stops in the UAE and Italy, among other countries, with the Gulf nation expected to serve as the opening leg of the visit.

While Europe will dominate the political messaging around trade and technology cooperation, the UAE leg underscores the enduring importance of energy security in India’s foreign policy priorities.

Notably, the UAE remains one of India’s most critical energy partners.

Last year, it was India’s fourth-largest source of crude oil, accounting for nearly 11 per cent of India’s total crude requirement. It is also India’s third-largest supplier of LNG, with long-term agreements between Indian companies and ADNOC Gas ensuring cumulative LNG supplies of 4.5 MMTPA, making India the single largest buyer of UAE LNG.

In addition, the UAE is India’s largest source of LPG, meeting close to 40 per cent of domestic demand. Energy ties have also become increasingly reciprocal: the UAE is now the second-largest destination for India’s petroleum, oil and lubricant exports, with Indian refiners exporting more than USD 6 billion worth of POL products.

The relationship has expanded beyond supply agreements into strategic upstream investments. Indian companies have invested more than USD 1.2 billion in UAE energy assets. In 2018, a consortium comprising OVL, BPRL and IOCL acquired a 10 per cent stake in the Lower Zakum offshore block, while Urja Bharat Private Limited — a joint venture between BPRL and IOCL — secured participation in Abu Dhabi Onshore Block-1 in 2019. Earlier this year, BPRL confirmed an oil discovery in the block, marking a significant milestone for Indian upstream investments in West Asia.