‘Hinduism way of life, temple visit not a must’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that Hinduism is a way of life and that it is not necessary for a Hindu to mandatorily go to a temple or perform a ritual in order to remain a Hindu. Even lighting a lamp inside the house is enough to prove one’s belief.

During a hearing in the Sabarimala reference case, advocate Dr G Mohan Gopal, appearing for one of the intervenors in the case, said that there has been a demand for social justice emerging from within religious communities.

“Hinduism was defined as a religious category. Thereafter, in 1966, it was held that a Hindu is one who accepts the Vedas as the highest authority in all matters of religion and philosophy. They never asked me. None of us ever said that.

I have the highest respect for the Vedas and great admiration for them. But is it a fact that every person today classified as Hindu accepts the Vedas as the highest authority in all spiritual and philosophical matters?” he submitted to the apex court.